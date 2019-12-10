× Columbia Quick Response Service, Inc. (Columbia EMS) is closing its doors at the end of the year

This comes after the borough council voted in favor of keeping Susquehanna Valley EMS (SVEMS) as the sole Basic Life Support provider for Columbia, according to Columbia EMS.

“16 years and over 30,000 911 calls, this is a very sad time for all of our volunteers as we sit and ponder that this again was the second time since 2006 that SVEMS was brought up as a vote to be kept or changed as the service to our residents of Columbia,” Columbia EMS wrote on Facebook.

“God bless everyone and to all of those that have supported our service in the 16 years we THANK YOU,” Columbia EMS added.