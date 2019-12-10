× Conestoga Township man to serve up to 25 years in prison for leading police on chase with stash of guns in tow

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Conestoga Township man will serve up to 25 years in prison after leading police on a vehicle chase with a stash of guns earlier this year.

Brian Gainer, 42, was sentenced to 9-25 years in prison in accordance with a plea agreement.

Gainer, already a convicted felon, was originally charges in 2018 with having two pistols, five rifles, and brass knuckles at his former home in West Lampeter Township.

As a convicted felon, Gainer is prohibited from possessing firearms.

While out on bail in that case, Gainer skipped a court hearing and was seen handling firearms by authorities.

On August 5, 2018, police attempted to take Gainer into custody, but he proceeded to flee in a GMC pickup truck.

While fleeing, Gainer drove through private properties, including a cornfield, before his truck broke down.

Then, Gainer fled on foot.

He was arrested two days later at a shopping center in Manheim Township.

Now, Gainer will serve time.

