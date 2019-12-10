FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Trooper Megan Frazer of the Pennsylvania State Police is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

1. Vandalism, Escape

Cody Lee

Height: 6′ 2″

Weight: 180 pounds

Lee left his work release while serving time in Adams County Prison. He is known to have connections in East Berlin as well as in York and Adams Counties.

2. Rape

Jose Ricardo Rodriguez-Preciado

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 200 pounds

Rodriguez-Preciado is wanted for rape and is known to have connections in Franklin and Adams County.