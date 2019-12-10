× Have no fear, Christmas is here!: Pennsylvania ranked 7th nationally in Christmas spirit, study says

PENNSYLVANIA– It’s the holiday season. It’s time to break out all the favorite phrases like: Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas, and Deck the Halls!

A new study by CenturyLink says Christmas is in the top 10 when it comes to states with Christmas spirit.

According to the study, analysts used a number of a statistics broken down into two categories: Online Activity and Area Culture.

Under online activity, the study measured Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses, Google shopping trends for wrapping paper, Christmas Cards, Christmas ornaments and “elf on a shelf,” number of Christmas songs streamed and number of Christmas-related tweets.

Under area culture, the study measured number of Christmas tree farms per capita and amount of charitable donations.

The results of the study found Pennsylvania ranked 7th nationally in Christmas spirit.

Tennessee was ranked as the state with the most Christmas spirit, with top 10 rankings in the categories for Christmas tweets, Christmas music listening and searches for Christmas movies.

The top 5 states with the most Christmas spirit are:

Tennessee North Carolina Utah Ohio Alabama

According to the study, Utah was the most charitable state, with residents giving away about 4.8% of their adjusted income in 2018.

The five states with the least Christmas spirit are:

Nevada Hawaii California Florida Arizona

According to the study, while Alaska received a relatively low score of 40, it scored number one in searches for Christmas cards searches and Christmas tweets.