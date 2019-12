Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY -- President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will hold a Keep America Great rally at Hershey's GIANT Center Tuesday night.

The event is slated to begin at 7 p.m., but there are already plenty of supporters gathered in the parking area outside the venue.

FOX43's Chelsea Koerbler spoke to some of them earlier today. Here are some of their thoughts on the job the president is doing and why they're behind him.