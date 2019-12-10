Importance of PA in 2020 election, Trump Campaign weighs in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY -- As we look ahead to the general election, Pennsylvania continues to be a key battleground state.

In 2016, the Keystone State played a big part in electing Donald Trump to the presidency. However, it was a close call, with a difference of just over 44,000 votes in the president`s favor. This compared to his Democratic counterpart, Hillary Clinton. President Trump's win came as a big surprise to the nation.

Pennsylvania had been trending blue for over 20 years before the 45th president was elected. In fact, the last time a Republican won the Pennsylvania electorate was in 1988 when George H. W. Bush was elected to office.

Since Pennsylvania played a significant role in electing President Donald Trump in 2016, FOX43's Jossie Carbonare asked the national press secretary for the Trump Campaign, Kayleigh McEnany, about the importance of Pennsylvania in the 2020 election.

"Pennsylvania is extremely important. This is a state we're very proud of at the Trump Campaign because its a state that no Republican had won since the 1980s,"she said. "It wasn't a Republican state, it was a Trump state and we think it will remain a Trump state. It's hugely important to our calculus. That's why we're here."