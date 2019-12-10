It’s cold and breezy, so dress for wind chills in the 20s to near 30 degrees Wednesday!

LIGHT SNOW OVERNIGHT: Light rain showers continue through late afternoon and evening. Temperatures in the 50s, fall through the 40s, and end up in the lower 30s by morning. With colder air wrapping in behind a departing front, any leftover rain will change over to a period of light snow, overnight into the early morning hours Wednesday.

Light accumulation of 1 inch is possible, mainly on grassy areas. The best chance for seeing a bit higher accumulations is south and east of Harrisburg. Some slippery and slushy roads are possible too. While it’s dry, it’s cold! Highs only budge a few degrees through the afternoon. Winds pick back up so wind chills are in the 20s. Skies clear and high pressure helps bring calm conditions overnight into Thursday. Morning lows are frigid near 20 degrees. Skies are bright under sunny conditions, however, afternoon readings are quite cold in the lower 30s. It’s another very cold morning,

ACTIVE PATTERN BRINGS MORE RAIN: Most of Friday is dry. Clouds increase through the day and by evening, there could be a few showers lifting into the area. High temperatures recover to the lower 40s after a brisk morning in the lower 20s. Showers pick up overnight and continue for the first half of Saturday. The afternoon and evening is looking much drier. Readings range from the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. A quick piece of energy in the upper levels, could bring light snow showers very early Sunday morning. The rest of the day is dry under partly sunny skies. Temperatures are seasonable in the lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK STORM: We are keeping a close eye on the next storm system. Models hint at the possibility of accumulating snow. Still many details to iron out but right now, temperatures look cold for the first half of the week. Monday is mostly cloudy with light mix developing late towards evening. It’s cold for this time of the year with highs only in the 30s. Tuesday, the rain-snow mix continues. Temperatures will be determined by the track of the low and if we see more rain than snow.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist