Man arrested after allegedly pulling gun on individual during argument in York City

YORK — A 22-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of South George Street on November 30, according to police.

An investigation revealed that Sergio Perez-Santos, 22, was on scene during the shooting and began arguing with the victim. It’s alleged that during the argument, Perez-Santos pulled a gun from a satchel he was carrying and pointed it at the victim and another person, while threatening both of them.

Perez-Santos then put the gun away and handed the satchel to another person before physically fighting the victim, police allege.

Associates of Perez-Santos joined in on the fight and at some point during the altercation, police say an unidentified person shot the victim.

Perez-Santos and his associates then fled the scene. The victim was taken the hospital and has since been released.

According to police, Perez-Santos was apprehended in the 700 block of West Princess Street Tuesday.

He faces the following charges: firearms not to be carried without a license, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and terroristic threats, court documents show.

Police are still looking for any information that the public may have on this investigation.

The public can contact police in any of the following ways: