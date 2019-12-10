Mild with more rain Tuesday, then rain turns to some snow late tonight

MILD & BREEZY, SNOW LATE TONIGHT: After a lull in the rain, more shower activity spreads back into Central PA throughout the morning as a cold front crosses the state. It’s a mild start, and there’s still a bit of a breeze, with temperatures in the middle 40s to lower 50s. Steady rain is likely through the afternoon as the cold front crosses through, and conditions remain very mild too. Expect afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 50s. Rain showers end as some light snow late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Snow showers or a period of light snow is likely, with the best chance to the south and east of Harrisburg. That’s where the best shot at accumulations is expected. It’s minor, slushy accumulations of about an inch at the most. Little to nothing is expected north and northwest of Harrisburg. At first, there will be difficulty sticking after spending much of Tuesday in the 50s, but once it starts to accumulate, some slippery and slushy roads are possible.

COLD BLAST OF AIR: A cold shot of air arrives for Wednesday, and this knocks afternoon high temperatures into the 30s across Central PA. It’s breezy, with partly cloudy skies and some morning flurries. Wind chills feel like the 20s! Thursday remains cold for the time of year! In fact, it’s even colder! Temperatures are in the upper 20 to lower 30s under partly cloudy skies. Winds are light to calm. Clouds increase fast Friday ahead of the next system. It’s not as chilly, but still on the cold side for this time of year. Temperatures reach the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. A few late day or evening showers are possible depending on the timing of the next system. Showers fill in more through the night.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A damp start to the weekend is ahead, with rain showers continuing into Saturday morning. The rain should start to exit during the second half of the afternoon, with dry conditions for all by the evening. Expect afternoon highs in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Sunday is drier with partly sunny skies. Expect highs in the 40s. Monday brings plenty of clouds. Temperatures are in the lower 40s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Tuesday!

-Andrea Michaels