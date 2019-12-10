Olivia’s Steak Roulade with Baked Crab Lasagne & served along with Italian style Zucchini

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Steak Roulade with Baked Crab Lasagne & served along with Italian style Zucchini…
Steak Roulade:
2 – 8oz Shoulder Tender Steak
1 cup – fresh Arugula
1 cup – wild mushrooms- thinly sliced
1/2 cup Scallions – diced
1/2 cup Asiago Cheese – shaved
2 Tbsp Fresh Basil – chopped
3 tbsp Garlic Butter
Pinch – Sea Salt
Pinch – Black Pepper
1 tsp Dried Oregano
Parchment Paper
Butter Fly and pound shoulder tender. Season w salt & pepper. Layer the remaining ingredients (except garlic butter & Oregano). Spread the Garlic Butter & Oregano on top. Tightly roll & wrap in parchment paper. Bake at 350*F for approx 10-15 mins or until 120*F (med) center. Remove & let rest 2 minutes before cutting. Enjoy!
Shrimp & Crab Lasagne:
1 LB Pasta
1/2 LB Jumbo Lump Crab Meat
1 cup Fresh Basil
Pinch – Nutmeg – freshly grated
1/2 LB Jumbo Shrimp (steamed & chopped)
1 LB Mozzarella- shredded
2 tbsp Grated Romano
2 cups Ricotta
Pinch – Black Pepper
1 tbsp fresh Garlic – chopped
2 cups fresh Tomato Basil Sauce
Mix all ingredients (except tomato sauce) in bowl. Spread onto pasta sheets. Roll & cut into wheels. Put a thin layer of tomato sauce in casserole. Place lasagne wheels on top. Bake at 350*F (covered) for approx 15 mins. Uncover & allow to brown nicely on top – approx 10-15 mins. Garnish w freshly chopped Parsley. Enjoy!
Italian Zucchini:
2 LB Zucchini- julienned
1 cup onions – diced
1 cup carrots – diced
2 cups Italian Tomatoes – puréed
2 tbsp Garlic Butter
2 tbsp E.V.O.O.
1/2 cup Fresh Basil
Pinch – Black Pepper
1/2 cup Chicken Stock
1/2 cup White wine
In a heavy bottom pot, sauté onions & carrots in Garlic Butter & E.V.O.O. for 2-3 mins. Deglaze w white wine. Add chicken stock, Basil, & pepper. Let simmer on Med heat (stirring constantly) for approx 5 mins. Add Zucchini. Cover & let cook another 3-5 mins, until zucchini is just tender. Enjoy!
Cocktails: Working with Hot Cocoa today!
Reese’s Hot Cocoa
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
360 dark chocolate Vodka
Hot Cocoa
Whipped Cream
Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups – chopped.Add whiskey and vodka to your favorite coffee mug. Stir in hot cocoa. Top w whipped cream and chopped Reese’s. Cheers!
Raspberry Red Velvet Hot Cocoa
Baileys Red Velvet
360 Dark chocolate Vodka
Chambord
Hot Cocoa
Whipped cream
Raspberry cream cheese icing
Red Velvet Cake crumbles
Add Baileys, vodka, & chambord to your favorite coffee mug. Stir in hot Cocoa. Top w whipped cream, then a dollop of raspberry cream cheese icing. Finish w a few red velvet cake crumbles. Cheers!!