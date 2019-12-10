Olivia’s Steak Roulade with Baked Crab Lasagne & served along with Italian style Zucchini

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Steak Roulade with Baked Crab Lasagne & served along with Italian style Zucchini…

Steak Roulade:

2 – 8oz Shoulder Tender Steak

1 cup – fresh Arugula

1 cup – wild mushrooms- thinly sliced

1/2 cup Scallions – diced

1/2 cup Asiago Cheese – shaved

2 Tbsp Fresh Basil – chopped

3 tbsp Garlic Butter

Pinch – Sea Salt

Pinch – Black Pepper

1 tsp Dried Oregano

Parchment Paper

Butter Fly and pound shoulder tender. Season w salt & pepper. Layer the remaining ingredients (except garlic butter & Oregano). Spread the Garlic Butter & Oregano on top. Tightly roll & wrap in parchment paper. Bake at 350*F for approx 10-15 mins or until 120*F (med) center. Remove & let rest 2 minutes before cutting. Enjoy!

Shrimp & Crab Lasagne:

1 LB Pasta

1/2 LB Jumbo Lump Crab Meat

1 cup Fresh Basil

Pinch – Nutmeg – freshly grated

1/2 LB Jumbo Shrimp (steamed & chopped)

1 LB Mozzarella- shredded

2 tbsp Grated Romano

2 cups Ricotta

Pinch – Black Pepper

1 tbsp fresh Garlic – chopped

2 cups fresh Tomato Basil Sauce

Mix all ingredients (except tomato sauce) in bowl. Spread onto pasta sheets. Roll & cut into wheels. Put a thin layer of tomato sauce in casserole. Place lasagne wheels on top. Bake at 350*F (covered) for approx 15 mins. Uncover & allow to brown nicely on top – approx 10-15 mins. Garnish w freshly chopped Parsley. Enjoy!

Italian Zucchini:

2 LB Zucchini- julienned

1 cup onions – diced

1 cup carrots – diced

2 cups Italian Tomatoes – puréed

2 tbsp Garlic Butter

2 tbsp E.V.O.O.

1/2 cup Fresh Basil

Pinch – Black Pepper

1/2 cup Chicken Stock

1/2 cup White wine

In a heavy bottom pot, sauté onions & carrots in Garlic Butter & E.V.O.O. for 2-3 mins. Deglaze w white wine. Add chicken stock, Basil, & pepper. Let simmer on Med heat (stirring constantly) for approx 5 mins. Add Zucchini. Cover & let cook another 3-5 mins, until zucchini is just tender. Enjoy!

Cocktails: Working with Hot Cocoa today!

Reese’s Hot Cocoa

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

360 dark chocolate Vodka

Hot Cocoa

Whipped Cream

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups – chopped.Add whiskey and vodka to your favorite coffee mug. Stir in hot cocoa. Top w whipped cream and chopped Reese’s. Cheers!

Raspberry Red Velvet Hot Cocoa

Baileys Red Velvet

360 Dark chocolate Vodka

Chambord

Hot Cocoa

Whipped cream

Raspberry cream cheese icing

Red Velvet Cake crumbles

Add Baileys, vodka, & chambord to your favorite coffee mug. Stir in hot Cocoa. Top w whipped cream, then a dollop of raspberry cream cheese icing. Finish w a few red velvet cake crumbles. Cheers!!