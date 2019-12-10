Police are investigating shots-fired incident in Columbia

Posted 10:36 AM, December 10, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY — Columbia Borough Police are investigating a reported shots-fired incident that occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Avenue J and South Third Street.

Police say a caller reported hearing four or five shots at about 12:45 a.m. Officers located six spent shell casings in the alley next to the 100 block of South Third Street.

Residents in the area, especially those in Avenue J and the 100 block of South Third Street, are encouraged to check their home surveillance cameras for any footage between 12:30 a.m. 1 a.m. Tuesday, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbia Borough Police at (717) 684-7735.

