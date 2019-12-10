Police investigating bank robbery in Elizabethtown

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a bank robbery in Elizabethtown.

The robbery occurred at the M&T Bank on South Market Street Monday afternoon.

Police say the suspect entered the bank and demanded cash from the teller. That individual then allegedly physically assaulted the temmer and fled with an amount of cash.

The teller was not seriously injured, police say. There were no weapons used during the robbery.

According to police, the suspect — described as a male who was wearing a blue, hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a black/dark ski-mask over his face — fled in a vehicle that was last seen on the on-ramp to Route 283 West from Hershey Road (Route 743).

Anyone who was in the area of the bank around 2:20 p.m. Monday or who believes to known the identify of the suspect should contact 911 Elizabethtown Police at 717-367-6540 (7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or 717-367-1835 (24 hours).