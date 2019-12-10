× Portion of Interstate 83 closed near Maryland line due to tractor trailer fire

MARYLAND– UPDATE (10:15 a.m.): Interstate 83 Northbound has now reopened, while southbound lanes remain closed.

UPDATE: I-83 NB is now OPEN near Old York Rd. SB remains closed. https://t.co/CGgcMG44Z2 — Trenice (@TreniceBtv) December 10, 2019

PREVIOUSLY: A portion of Interstate 83 is closed in both directions after a tractor trailer fire.

Currently, traffic is stopped on Interstate 83 near Exit 4 in Shrewsbury due to a tractor trailer fire in Maryland near Old York Road.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

There is no word if any injuries have been suffered in the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

Traffic is STOPPED on I-83 SB here in Shrewsbury due to tractor trailer fire in MD near Old York Rd. Find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/HwY0KuOycr — Trenice (@TreniceBtv) December 10, 2019