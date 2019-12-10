Portion of Interstate 83 closed near Maryland line due to tractor trailer fire
MARYLAND– UPDATE (10:15 a.m.): Interstate 83 Northbound has now reopened, while southbound lanes remain closed.
PREVIOUSLY: A portion of Interstate 83 is closed in both directions after a tractor trailer fire.
Currently, traffic is stopped on Interstate 83 near Exit 4 in Shrewsbury due to a tractor trailer fire in Maryland near Old York Road.
Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.
There is no word if any injuries have been suffered in the incident.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.
