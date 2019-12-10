× President Trump holds ‘Keep America Great Rally’ at Giant Center in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — President Donald Trump visited south central Pennsylvania Tuesday evening for his “Keep America Great Rally.”

Alongside Vice President Mike Pence, the president addressed thousands of supporters, leaving very few open seats at the Giant Center in Derry Township.

President Trump touched on a number of hot topics, including the two articles of impeachment House Democrats announced Monday.

“There was no collusion, there was no obstruction of justice and there were no crimes,” he said. “They are impeaching me and there were no crimes.

“They are impeaching me, you want to know why? Because they want to win an election and that’s the only way they can win.”

The president also raved about the recently released job report.

“We smashed expectations with another 266,000 jobs and unemployment is lower than 50-year low, he said. “Unemployment is in a position where we’ve never had anything like this. … You are so lucky I became your president.”