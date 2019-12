Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are set to appear at a rally in Hershey on Tuesday night.

The Keep America Great Rally is set for 7 p.m. at the GIANT Center in Hershey.

President Trump supporters rolling in EARLY to the Giant Center! People traveling from many states including FL, NJ, NY, and WY for the @POTUS @realDonaldTrump & @VP Mike Pence’s Rally at 7 pm. Expect full coverage on @fox43 pic.twitter.com/G2ZE0HkQa8 — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) December 10, 2019

Despite it being over 12 hours til the start time, supporters of the President were already showing up in droves early Tuesday.

Bryanna Gallagher has preview of the rally on FOX43 Morning News.