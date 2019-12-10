President Trump’s latest polling numbers in PA

Posted 9:35 AM, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:41AM, December 10, 2019

The latest polling numbers, released by Susquehanna Polling and Research, show that 42% of Pennsylvanians approve of the job the president is doing, compared to 52% who say they disapprove.

This number seems to reflect the national polling average. According to realclearpolitics.com over the course of 2019, President Trump`s approval rating has fluctuated between a low of 40.8% in February and a high of 45.3% in September. Coincidentally, a 42% approval rating is the same number that Ronald Reagan had one year before he went on to win the presidency in 1984.

