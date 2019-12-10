Puppy Yoga at The Cove in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Who doesn’t love a good workout, complete with puppies and drinks?

The Cove is teaming up with House of Yoga and The Loving Eyes 4H Seeing Eye Puppy Club to make this unique Puppy Yoga event happen!

It will take place at The Cove on Saturday, December 14.

Doors open at noon and you must be 21 and older to take part.

After the class, The Cove will be serving light fair and craft cocktails, courtesy of Ketel One Botanicals.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Managing Partner at The Cove, Suzi Hewitt along with Jackie Dahlheimer, Owner of House of Yoga and Sherri Adamson, Organizational Lead of The Loving Eyes 4H Seeing Eye Puppy Club stopped by with more on the event.

Sherri also brought along her seeing eye dog in training, Harde.

Check out more in the clips above!