State Police trooper shot while performing welfare check in Tioga County

December 10, 2019

TIOGA COUNTY— A Pennsylvania State Trooper was wounded by gunfire at a home in Nelson Township Tuesday afternoon, according to WNEP-TV.

The trooper was conducting a welfare check on Barney Hill Road, near Elkland, around 12:30 p.m. when the person in the home opened fire at the members of the patrol, according to state police.

One trooper was hit and was flown to a hospital. His condition was not released.

