This is the most popular toy in the US, survey says

If you’re still making your Christmas list to send to Santa Claus, just know he plans to deliver a few popular toys this season.

The most popular toy in the United States is the Nerf Gun, according to Reviews’ website.

A few other toys that made the list include the Nintendo Switch, Toy Story 4 Buzz Lightyear, Play-Doh, LEGO playsets, Barbie Dolls and Scruff-a-Luvs.

Make your list now so Santa can check it twice before he leaves the North Pole.