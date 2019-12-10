This is the most popular toy in the US, survey says

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 27: Tristan, aged 2, holds a 'Nerf Rapidstrike CS-18' toy gun in Hamleys toy shop on June 27, 2013 in London, England. The gun, which retails for 50 GBP and has a range of 75 feet, is included in Hamleys' predictions for the top selling toys for Christmas 2013. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

If you’re still making your Christmas list to send to Santa Claus, just know he plans to deliver a few popular toys this season.

The most popular toy in the United States is the Nerf Gun, according to Reviews’ website.

A few other toys that made the list include the Nintendo Switch, Toy Story 4 Buzz Lightyear, Play-Doh, LEGO playsets, Barbie Dolls and Scruff-a-Luvs.

Make your list now so Santa can check it twice before he leaves the North Pole.

 

