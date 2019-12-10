LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 27: Tristan, aged 2, holds a 'Nerf Rapidstrike CS-18' toy gun in Hamleys toy shop on June 27, 2013 in London, England. The gun, which retails for 50 GBP and has a range of 75 feet, is included in Hamleys' predictions for the top selling toys for Christmas 2013. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)
This is the most popular toy in the US, survey says
If you’re still making your Christmas list to send to Santa Claus, just know he plans to deliver a few popular toys this season.
The most popular toy in the United States is the Nerf Gun, according to Reviews’ website.
A few other toys that made the list include the Nintendo Switch, Toy Story 4 Buzz Lightyear, Play-Doh, LEGO playsets, Barbie Dolls and Scruff-a-Luvs.
Make your list now so Santa can check it twice before he leaves the North Pole.