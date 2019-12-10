× Veterans and service members will be honored during 2020 Farm Show, state officials say

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Departments of Agriculture and Military and Veterans Affairs will join forces to honor veterans and service members and their families at the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Thursday, Jan. 9, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and state Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli announced Tuesday.

“Veterans are the two percent who protect us, and farmers are the two percent who feed us,” said Redding. “We want veterans who spend time at the 2020 Farm Show to know just how much we appreciate their service and sacrifices for our freedom; and we want those who have found post-military careers in agriculture to know how much we appreciate their continued service to our communities.”

Throughout the day on Thursday, special music, competitions and ceremonies will honor veterans and their families for their service and their connection to agriculture. Select vendors will offer special military discounts and giveaways to active military and veterans with ID.

The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs’ Mobile Veterans Outreach Van will be present and staffed with Accredited Veteran Service Officers to provide information and assistance to veterans and family members who may be eligible for programs, benefits and services.

“I want to thank Secretary Redding and the entire Department of Agriculture team for inviting our staff to the Farm Show to perform outreach for our veterans,” Carrelli said. “This great venue provides direct access to thousands of Pennsylvanian veterans and family members under one roof. This is an outstanding opportunity for our veterans to discuss benefits and other assistance programs directly with our Veteran Service Officers. Please visit the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs booth to learn more about benefits you earned by serving our nation.”

The day’s schedule is available online, and will include a concert by the Brass Quintet of the 553rd Air National Guard Band; the popular Army-Navy Cook-Off and cooking demonstrations by current and retired chefs from the U.S. Coastguard, U.S. Airforce, and Air National Guard on the PA Preferred Culinary Connection stage; recognition of veteran farmers in the Homegrown By Heroes program, and much more.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show, the nation’s largest indoor agricultural event, will be held January 4 -11, 2020. It will feature 6,000 animals, 12,000 competitive exhibits, and 300 commercial exhibitors, all highlighting the quality and breadth of Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry and the people who make it thrive.