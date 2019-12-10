Watch Live: Press conference announcing next steps in House Impeachment Inquiry

​​

WASHINGTON– Today, the main committee chairs leading the impeachment probe hold a press conference to announce next steps in the impeachment inquiry.

Chairman of the House Committee on the Judiciary Jerry Nadler, Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Eliot Engel, Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters and Chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Carolyn Maloney are expected to be present at the time of the announcement.

