× Woman accused of obtaining fraudulent prescriptions

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A 39-year-old woman is accused of obtaining fraudulent prescriptions.

Pamela Wesner-Overly allegedly called in the prescriptions at a pharmacy in Myerstown under three different names between August 16 and October 31. According to State Police, she provided a valid DEA number for a physician at Reading Hospital.

State Police say the pharmacy staff became suspicious of the activity and contacted the physician who confirmed he had not prescribed the medications and contact authorities to report the illegal activity.

An investigation revealed the prescriptions were not valid and the suspect was developed through surveillance footage and by information provided to the pharmacy.

Wesner-Overly faces the following charges: acquisition or obtaining possession of a controlled substance, criminal attempt – obtaining possession of a controlled substance and identity theft, court documents show.

She was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.