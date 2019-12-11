× Camp Hill Council votes to not approve plans to bring Chick-fil-A to borough

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Camp Hill Council voted Wednesday to not approve plans to bring a Chick-fil-A to the corner of Chestnut and 32nd Streets in the borough.

The council’s vote follows nearly a year of debate and delays regarding the fast food restaurant’s location, in which residents expressed displeasure with the project, citing traffic increases, pedestrian safety concerns, and air quality and storm runoff worries.

Over the course of several meetings, the developers — Consolidated Properties — offered solutions, which included adding a turning lane to prevent backups, restricting traffic flow during peak hours, accelerating drive-thru ordering and creating raised crosswalks at nearby intersections.

In October, Consolidated Properties advised that it wouldn’t resubmit a revised plan or traffic impact in regards to the Chick-fil-A.

Less than a month later, the borough’s planning commission recommended that the council deny the final plan.