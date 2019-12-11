× Columbia man jailed for up to 30 years for 2018 holiday robbery spree

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 38-year-old Columbia man will serve up to 30 years in prison for a series of armed robberies he committed at a handful of stores over the holiday season last year, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Brian Conrad Jr. pleaded guilty to several felony counts of robbery, burglary, and related charges in exchange for the prison term, the DA’s office said. Investigators from numerous jurisdictions watched as Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro issued a sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison, according to the DA.

According to the DA, Conrad targeted gas stations and stores in eight Lancaster County municipalities over an eight-day period from Dec. 21-29, 2018, taking cash and cigarettes. He even stole donation jars from some of the counters, according to prosecutors.

The businesses hit by Conrad included a Turkey Hill store in Brownstown on Christmas Day, four other Turkey Hill stores in other municipalities, two Dollar General stores, and a Speedway gas station.

Conrad also burglarized a Manheim Township home during the crime spree, taking a handgun from inside, prosecutors said.

Conrad is facing additional punishment regarding state parole violations on the convictions, according to the DA. Police from the following departments investigated and filed charges: Pennsylvania State Police, West Earl Township, West Hempfield Township, Manheim Township, East Lampeter Township, East Hempfield Township, Mount Joy Borough, Northwest Regional, Pequea Township.