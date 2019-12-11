Crash shuts down Route 30 in both directions near Gap, Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — A vehicle accident has shut down Route 30 in both directions in Salisbury Township, Lancaster County, according to emergency dispatch.

The crash was reported around 10:39 a.m. It occurred at the intersection of Lincoln Highway and Chestnut Street near Gap. It involves a telephone pole and has caused a power outage in the area, according to a post on the Gap Fire Company Facebook page.

Several traffic lights in the area are out as well, the fire company said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.