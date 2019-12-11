Flurries end, breeze picks up for a cooler dry stretch before weekend rain

COOLER, WINDY: Flurries end by the end of the morning commute, quickly giving way to sunshine by the mid-morning hours. Breezes kick up throughout the day with gusts up to 25MPH. Temperatures go nowhere with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s and wind chills right around the 30-degree mark all day long. Overnight lows dip into the upper-teens and low-20s before a calmer Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the mid-30s.

WEEKEND RAIN: A chilly Friday starts with lows in the mid-20s. Mostly cloudy skies take over by the lunch time hour with highs in the low-40s. Late in the day, spotty showers take over into Friday evening. Rain increases overnight and into Saturday. Lows near 40 will be the norm both Saturday and Sunday morning. Off-and-on showers will be he norm Saturday with highs in the low-50s. We’re dry but cooler after the frontal passage for Sunday with highs in the mid-40s and breezy conitions.

HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK: 30s dominate Monday with mostly cloudy skies. A late mix looks likely overnight into Tuesday morning with lows near freezing. Mix chances continue further into Tuesday, so stay tuned for updates as we get closer to time.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long