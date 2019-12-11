Former Orioles OF Adam Jones signs with Orix Buffaloes in Japan
JAPAN– A former Baltimore Orioles star will look to continue his career overseas.
OF Adam Jones has signed with the Orix Buffaloes in Japan.
Jones, 34, received a two-year deal worth $8 million, according to reports.
The deal also reportedly comes with a club option for 2022.
Last season, Jones suited up for the Arizona Diamondbacks, after struggling to find a home in free agency at the conclusion of his 11-year run with the Orioles.
In 137 games, Jones hit .260 with 16 HR’s and 67 RBI’s while playing right field for the D-Backs.
Now, he will look to maximize his value in Japan.