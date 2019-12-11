× Former Orioles OF Adam Jones signs with Orix Buffaloes in Japan

JAPAN– A former Baltimore Orioles star will look to continue his career overseas.

OF Adam Jones has signed with the Orix Buffaloes in Japan.

Jones, 34, received a two-year deal worth $8 million, according to reports.

Adam Jones’ deal with Orix, per sources: Two years, $8M, with club option for ‘22. Chance to make additional $2M in incentives. Max-out number is $15.5M if Orix exercises option and Jones reaches all his incentives. Jones, 34, did not sign with #DBacks until March 11 last season. https://t.co/DRxYtUdAV3 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 11, 2019

The deal also reportedly comes with a club option for 2022.

Last season, Jones suited up for the Arizona Diamondbacks, after struggling to find a home in free agency at the conclusion of his 11-year run with the Orioles.

In 137 games, Jones hit .260 with 16 HR’s and 67 RBI’s while playing right field for the D-Backs.

Now, he will look to maximize his value in Japan.