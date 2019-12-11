Former Orioles OF Adam Jones signs with Orix Buffaloes in Japan

Posted 7:52 AM, December 11, 2019, by

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 30: Adam Jones #10 of the Baltimore Orioles waits to bat against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 30, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

JAPAN– A former Baltimore Orioles star will look to continue his career overseas.

OF Adam Jones has signed with the Orix Buffaloes in Japan.

Jones, 34, received a two-year deal worth $8 million, according to reports.

The deal also reportedly comes with a club option for 2022.

Last season, Jones suited up for the Arizona Diamondbacks, after struggling to find a home in free agency at the conclusion of his 11-year run with the Orioles.

In 137 games, Jones hit .260 with 16 HR’s and 67 RBI’s while playing right field for the D-Backs.

Now, he will look to maximize his value in Japan.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.