Installation of clearance signs on Hill Street bridge leads to lane restrictions on Route 30

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lane restrictions will be in place Wednesday on Route 30 in Mountville so clearance signs can be installed on the Hill Street (Route 4007) bridge spanning the highway, according to PennDOT.

A contractor will remove the clearance sign from the parapet over Route 30 westbound and reinstall it at the lowest point of the bridge, PennDOT says.

The contractor will also install a new clearance sign on the structure over Route 30 eastbound to more accurately reflect the change in clearance since a damaged beam was replaced this year, PennDOT adds.

The lane restrictions will go into effect at approximately 8 p.m. and will be lifted once the work is complete, according to PennDOT. The contractor is expected to be off the road no later than 6 a.m.

