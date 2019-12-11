It is calmer Thursday but quite chilly!

SUNNY BUT COLD!: Skies clear and high pressure helps bring calm conditions overnight into Thursday. Morning lows are frigid near 20 degrees. Skies are bright under sunny conditions, however, afternoon readings are quite cold in the lower 30s. It’s another very cold morning,

SOGGY START TO WEEKEND: First half of Friday is dry but mainly cloudy. Light precipitation begins to lift into the area by afternoon. Colder areas may experience a brief mix at the onset. Morning lows are very cold in the lower 20s. Highs slowly rise to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Showers pick up through evening, and continues overnight. The intensity increases, especially for the first half of Saturday. Wet weather is likely much of the day but tapers during the afternoon. Another quick moving disturbance could bring rain and or snow showers Saturday evening. Afternoon readings range from the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Sunday is dry with more sunshine mixing in and out of the clouds. Temperatures are seasonable in the lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK STORM: We are keeping a close eye on the next storm system. Models have shifted the low and keeps us on the milder side of the system resulting in more rain than snow. Monday is mostly cloudy with light rain and or snow developing late towards evening. It’s cold for this time of the year with highs only in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Rain and snow continues overnight before transitioning to all rain. Highs Tuesday are in the lower 40s. Breezy and colder conditions are back for Wednesday, but it is dry!

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist