Go
Search
Replay:
FOX43 News at Ten
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Sunday Frenzy
HS Frenzy
Submit a Story
Contests
Community Calendar
Weather
33°
33°
Low
22°
High
38°
Thu
26°
36°
Fri
38°
40°
Sat
38°
50°
See complete forecast
Linden Hall fends-off York Catholic, 59-50
Posted 11:43 PM, December 11, 2019, by
Alex Cawley
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LINDEN HALL - 59
YORK CATHOLIC - 50
Popular
Woman’s naughty Christmas light display turns off neighbors
Company surprises employees with $10 million in bonuses at holiday party
Chester County township manager accused of embezzling more than $3 million over six-year span
President Trump’s latest polling numbers in PA
Latest News
Linden Hall fends-off York Catholic, 59-50
Warwick edges Central York, 5-4
Old Dominion introduces Rahne as head coach
A man bought Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Grease’ jacket for $243,200 and gave it back to her
Sports
Squirettes top Bulldogs for tourney gold
Sports
High School Hoops season tips-off
High School Football Frenzy
Scores and Schedules
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 6 Results
Sports
York Catholic moves past High Point Baptist, 6-2
Sports
Palmyra, York Catholic boys fall short on soccer pitch
Sports
Dallastown boys, Gettysburg girls advance to YAIAA semis
Sports
Vikings top Barons in Girls Soccer 4A State Quarterfinals
News
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 8 Results
High School Football Frenzy
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 7 Results
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 9 York Catholic at Delone Catholic highlights
Sports
FIRST ROUND: PIAA state playoff schedule for field hockey, boys/girls soccer and volleyball
Sports
Halifax earns first District III Class 1A title thanks to 2-1 win over York Catholic
Sports
Palmyra punches ticket to District Semifinals, 3-0
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.