Linden Hall fends-off York Catholic, 59-50

Posted 11:43 PM, December 11, 2019, by

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LINDEN HALL - 59

YORK CATHOLIC - 50

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.