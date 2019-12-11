× Middletown man convicted on multiple counts of sexual molestation of minors

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Middletown man was convicted Wednesday on multiple counts of sexual molestation of minors, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Keith Hoffa was found guilty of molesting five children over a 25-year period, dating back to the 1990’s, the DA’s Office says.

During the three-day trial, the courtroom heard from survivors of Hoffa’s abuse as well as the defendant, who took the stand in his own defense.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Seán M. McCormack had this to say after the verdict: “He is the proverbial wolf in sheep’s clothing. He appears to be this nice helpful guy, but in reality he is the worst kind of sexual predator. He knows by societies’ rules he legally is sexually violating his victims but in his own mind he believes he is doing nothing wrong. We are safer today because he will never walk our streets ever again.”

Hoffa is scheduled to be sentenced on March 4.

He faces at least a mandatory 25 to 50 years in prison due to a prior 1998 aggravated indecent assault conviction, the DA’s Office says.

Hoffa remains incarcerated at the Dauphin County Prison without bail.