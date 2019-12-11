Old Dominion introduces Rahne as head coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Wednesday was the beginning of a new era at Old Dominion, and the end of another at Penn State.

Ricky Rahne was introduced as the Monarchs next head football coach, after spending the past two seasons as offensive coordinator for the Nittany Lions.

Rahne has known James Franklin since the two were a part of the same staff at Kansas State in 2006, and Franklin's influence on the new head coach was evident in his introductory press conference.

The Nittany Lions will meet Memphis in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 28.