Phillies sign SS Didi Gregorious to one-year deal

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies have added an infielder a week after letting two longtime players walk.

The team has signed SS Didi Gregorious to a one-year deal worth $14 million, according to reports.

Gregorious, 29, is coming off a year where he missed the first part of the season due to Tommy John Surgery, but managed to hit .238 with 16 HR’s and 61 RBI’s over 82 games.

In his last full seasons in 2017 and 2018, Gregorious combined to hit 52 HR’s with 173 RBI’s, showing a power stroke.

The move also reunites Gregorious with former Yankees manager and current Phillies skipper Joe Girardi.

Last year, the Phillies primarily played Jean Segura at shortstop, but with Gregorious coming to the club, the speculation is that Segura could be traded or moved to second base.

Holes in the infield were created last week when the team moved on from 2B Cesar Hernandez and 3B Maikel Franco.

Now, Gregorious, Segura, and Scott Kingery could all find themselves starting next to 1B Rhys Hoskins in some formation to begin 2020.

However, the off season is still young, and the possibility of a trade remains.