Police investigating hit-and-run crash in Upper Allen Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Upper Allen Township.

It occurred Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Mount Allen Drive and East Winding Hill Road, police say.

Police were called to the scene around 5:15 p.m. and learned that a red Toyota sedan rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped for a red light. Police say the Toyota stopped briefly before fleeing the scene.

The victim told police that the occupants of the Toyota were in their teens and said that they were on their way to basketball. One person left the scene on foot on Mount Allen Drive to presumably return home.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call dispatch at 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-8273. You can also submit a tip here.