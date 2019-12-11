Police seek help in identifying suspected porch pirate in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Susquehanna Township Police are seeking help in identifying a suspected porch pirate.

According to police, the man in the video below was seen stealing a package off the porch of a home on the 3500 block of North 4th Street in Harrisburg Tuesday at about 1:15 p.m.

The video was captured by a Ring camera at the home, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Darryl Brown at 106@susquehannatwp.com or 717-857-5152.

