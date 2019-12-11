× Report: Angels reach deal to bring former Nats infielder Anthony Rendon to Los Angeles

The Angels have reached a deal to bring former Nationals infielder Anthony Rendon to Los Angeles.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, Los Angeles and Rendon have agreed to a seven-year deal worth $245 million — the same years and price former teammate Stephen Strasburg agreed to to stay in D.C.

Rendon was drafted by the Nationals in 2011 and made his MLB debut two years later.

He appeared in more than 130 games in five of his seven seasons in the Majors with Washington, including in 2019 when he batted .319 with 34 home runs and a baseball leading 126 RBIs.

Rendon knocked in eight runs in the World Series and hit home runs in Games 6 and 7.