The Salvation Army is accepting toys, clothing donations as Christmas distributions begin

HARRISBURG — The Salvation Army is asking for donations as its first of three Christmas distributions begin Thursday, December 12.

The organization is in need of new toys for kids and clothing for all ages, including infants. New, unwrapped items are accepted by The Salvation Army. Clothing includes sweatshirts, hoodies, long-sleeve t-shirts, sweatpants, pajamas, socks, and slippers.

Toys and clothing can be dropped off at The Salvation Army’s Worship & Service Center at 506 South 29th Street, Harrisburg 17104 on Friday, December 13 or Monday, December 16 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Online donations can be made here.