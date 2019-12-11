× Update: Man suspected of being package thief in Harrisburg was actually a plainclothes delivery person, police determine

UPDATE, 4:12 p.m.: After an investigation, Susquehanna Township Police have determined the man depicted in the video was not a thief. He was actually a seasonal delivery company employee who had brought packages to the wrong address and was attempting to correct his error by removing the package from the porch to take it to the correct address, police say.

Due to the holiday increase of packages, delivery services sometimes employ additional subcontracted/seasonal help to make the deliveries, police say. In a lot of these cases, the employee is not outfitted in any distinguishable clothing displaying the company’s logo, but they are in fact dressed in plainclothes. Their vehicles also sometimes do not depict any delivery company logos, police say.

The employee identified in this incident was not criminally charged and was just performing his duties as a subcontracted employee of UPS, police say.

Original Story

HARRISBURG — Susquehanna Township Police are seeking help in identifying a suspected porch pirate.

According to police, the man in the video below was seen stealing a package off the porch of a home on the 3500 block of North 4th Street in Harrisburg Tuesday at about 1:15 p.m.

The video was captured by a Ring camera at the home, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Darryl Brown at 106@susquehannatwp.com or 717-857-5152.