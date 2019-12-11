× Westmoreland County man traveled to York County and engaged in sexual contact with teen, police allege

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Westmoreland County man has been arrested following an investigation into a report of unlawful contact with a minor, according to police.

State Police received the report in September and arrested 21-year-old Connor Pritts in Unity Township on Wednesday.

State Police say Pritts was communicating with a 13-year-old girl from York County for several months. In September, he allegedly traveled to the teen’s home and the two engaged in sexual contact.

It’s also alleged that sexually explicit images were exchanged between Pritts and the victim during their conversations.