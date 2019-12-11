× Which state loves Baby Yoda the most? This map ranks them

Baby Yoda, the adorable addition to the Star Wars universe brought to us by the Disney+ series “That Mandalorian,” has taken the pop-culture galaxy by storm.

But when it comes down to it, which state loves Baby Yoda the most? Which state would be the safest haven for this angelic goblin? Who could possibly be as worthy as the Mandolarian himself to protect the child?

Highspeedinternet.com recently used Google trends to find and rank the states that searched for “Baby Yoda” the most on the popular search engine.

Here’s what they learned:

Utah, which has one of the highest birth rates in the country and is clearly all about family, has the most love in the nation for Baby Yoda.

If Baby Yoda crash-landed in Mississippi, he might be in trouble. The residents of Ole Miss have conducted the fewest number of searches for the adorable little puppet.

The Force is not with Baby Yoda in Pennsylvania, which ranks on the low end of the spectrum when it comes to searches for the tiny alien.

As the first season of “The Mandolorian” continues, we presume the adolescent alien will continue trending in the news as a tour de force.

As the Mandalorians say, “This is the way.”

The Disney+ base plan costs $7 per month and $13 per month for a bundle that includes Hulu and EPSN+.