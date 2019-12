× Woman allegedly stole thousands of dollars from credit union while employed there as a teller

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Members 1st Federal Credit Union while she was employed there as a teller.

Brooke Shaeffer, 24, allegedly stole approximately $19,599 from the credit union in March 2017.

She was charged Monday with theft of funds, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.