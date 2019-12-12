17-year-old girl killed in York City shooting; two others injured, police say

Posted 5:40 PM, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:04PM, December 12, 2019

YORK — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a shooting Thursday evening in York City, according to a city official.

Two others were also shot, including a 17-year-old boy, the official added.

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of West College Avenue, police said.

Officers were called to the scene around 5 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, they located two of the victims. The third victim was taken to York Hospital via private vehicle, police said.

There was also a vehicle that crashed at the scene.

Anyone with information should contact police in any of the following ways:

  • York County Crime Stoppers: 717-755-8477
  • York City Police Department: 717-846-1234 OR 717-849-2219
  • York City Police Tip Line: 717-849-2204
  • Submit a tip via the department’s Crimewatch page
    • click on submit a tip
    • fill out all available boxes

