17-year-old girl killed in York City shooting; two others injured, police say

YORK -- A 17-year-old girl died at York Hospital Thursday evening after a shooting in York City, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office said the teenager and another person were in a vehicle when the car was impacted during a shooting around 5 p.m. The vehicle came to a stop in the 400 block of West College Avenue.

The two people were transported to the hospital and the girl died at 5:45 p.m.

In total, three victims were shot, according to police. One was a 17-year-old boy, a York City official confirmed. Another individual was taken to the hospital via private vehicle.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information should contact police in any of the following ways:

  • York County Crime Stoppers: 717-755-8477
  • York City Police Department: 717-846-1234 OR 717-849-2219
  • York City Police Tip Line: 717-849-2204
  • Submit a tip via the department’s Crimewatch page
    • click on submit a tip
    • fill out all available boxes

