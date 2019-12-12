× Plans remain in motion for 1,836,289 square foot piece of land in Newberry Township

Nearly 2-million square feet of land has been cleared in Newberry Township, York County.

But now, questions begin over when tenants could move into the area.

The Goodman Logistics center project sits right off interstate 83 exit 35 and it stretches 1,836,289 square feet with two different campuses at the site.

Newberry Township supervisor Will Toothaker confirms that the company gave the township an update in November.

“Goodman was in our November Supervisors meeting and gave us an update. Originally Goodman was going to build their standard “Generic” style warehouses,” said Toothaker in an e-mail. “In November Goodman told us that they want to build these buildings specifically for their customer’s requirements. Goodman is in the process of working with its customers and their requirements before they move forward with the buildings and further construction.”

Board of supervisors chairman Tony Miller also confirmed the approved plan is for a warehouse, adding in an e-mail, “we are not always privy to everything they do or are working on with regards to potential or possibly even already signed tenants.”

FOX43 has reached out to Goodman Logisitics for a comment, but has not yet heard back. Meantime, the company is adverstising the land for lease with contact information here for interested parties. It has also posted a construction camera here with a timelapse showing the progress.