× Bell & Evans will introduce new Parmesan breaded chicken meatballs at 2020 Farm Show

HARRISBURG — Premium poultry producer Bell & Evans will introduce its new Parmesan Breaded Chicken Meatballs at the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show in January, the Farm Show announced Thursday.

The meatballs will be served as a four-piece menu item or within a meatball sub with marinara at the PennAg Industries food booth in the Giant Expo Hall.

Bell & Evans Parmesan Breaded Chicken Meatballs contain a blend of mozzarella cheese, garlic and Italian seasonings with a light Parmesan breading. The meatballs were recently launched in local retail markets like Giant Food Stores and Whole Foods Market.

Chicken meatballs are one of several Bell & Evans items to be featured at the PennAg food booth. Additional Bell & Evans chicken items include its popular tenders, available also in a family pack this year, a breaded breast sandwich, a breaded thigh sandwich and a roasted chicken sandwich.

Also new this year,Bell & Evans is installing several high-end Vector Multi-Cook Ovens to replace the oil fryers at the PennAg stand. Chicken items this year will be baked, not fried, for a higher quality, healthier option, the Farm Show said.

“Our friends at PennAg Industries did a great job of representing our products at last year’s Farm Show, and we saw an opportunity to improve quality with these new air fryer-style ovens,” said Bell & Evans owner Scott Sechler. “We’re really excited about our new chicken meatballs and can’t wait to debut them in our own backyard at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.”

The 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show takes place January 4 through January 11 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.