Centre County man charged with drug delivery resulting in death

Posted 11:37 PM, December 12, 2019, by

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A Centre County man has been charged in the June 2018 overdose death of a 28-year-old man, according to State Police.

Abdou Salam Ndoye, 38, faces numerous charges, including drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and other violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act.

State Police say the victim, Dennis Ott, died as a result of drug delivery that occurred in June 2018 in Watts Township, Perry County.

