Cold, dry Thursday before rain moves in tomorrow

DRY AND COOL: A chilly morning start in the 20s yields to afternoon highs in the mid-30s. Sunny skies dominate. Winds will be lighter today, so wind chill values won’t stray far from our actual temperature. We drop back into the mid-to-upper 20s for most heading into Friday morning.

RAIN MOVES IN: Cloud cover quickly increases Friday morning ahead of our next rainmaker. Isolated showers begin in the early afternoon and slowly spread throughout the area by the evening. High temperatures struggle to reach the low-40s. However, as the rain persists, a warm front lifts over the area. This will help temperatures increase overnight heading into Saturday. Showers persist off-and-on overnight and into Saturday. High temperatures for the first half of the weekend hit the low-50s. When all is said and done by late Saturday afternoon and into the evening, rainfall totals between half-an-inch to one inch will be the norm, with locally higher totals possible.

HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK: Breezy and cooler conditions return Sunday with highs in the mid-40s. Mostly cloudy skies will be the norm. Breezes gusting over 20MPH will keep wind chills down into the 30s. Heading into next week, we’re watching winter mix chances Monday night into Tuesday with highs in the upper-30s and near 40-degrees. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to time.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long