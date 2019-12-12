Dauphin County Children and Youth Services gives out donated presents

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dauphin County Children and Youth Services is giving out donated toys this week at the Harrisburg Mall.

Parents and families who receive services can choose from more than 2,000 gifts at the pop-up store. More than 1,000 children will get presents this year.

The gifts were donated by the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program, Capital Blue Cross, Highmark, Johnson Controls, Bass Pro Shops, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, the Public School Employees’ Retirement System, Office of the Attorney General, the Pennsylvania Bar Association, Barley Snyder, LLL, Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellot, LLC, the Gymnastics Center of Hershey, Mt. Laurel Church of God, Tree of Life Lutheran Church and Brinjac Engineering, and other local businesses.

Buddy Belles of Belles Carpet Cleaning, one of the donors, said he had a personal reason to give: he grew up in the foster care system.

“I’ve been that kid that felt like they were forgotten about or overlooked, and events like this are the things I remember,” he said.

In addition to picking out toys, kids could meet Santa Claus and Coco, the mascot of the Hershey Bears. The ice hockey team donated 650 teddy bears from their annual teddy bear toss.

The pop-up store runs three days from Dec. 11 to 13.