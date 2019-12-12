Eagles place WR Alshon Jeffrey on injured reserve

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Alshon Jeffery #17 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a 34-yard touchdown pass against Eric Rowe #25 of the New England Patriots in the first quarter of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles will be without the team’s top wide receiver for the rest of the season.

The team placed WR Alshon Jeffery on Injured Reserve on Thursday.

Jeffery, 29, appeared in 10 games this season and brought in 43 balls for 490 yards and 4 TDs.

He had already missed three games this season due to an ankle injury, and missed three games last season while recovering from off season shoulder surgery.

The move decimates the team’s wide receiver corps, as the team will be forced to rely on rookie WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside and promoted practice squad member Greg Ward, Jr.

To replace Jeffery on the active roster, the team has signed WR Robert Davis from the practice squad.

