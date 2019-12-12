LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 29: NBA Commissioner Emeritus David J. Stern and AGA President & CEO Geoff Freeman speak during the Global Gaming Expo 2016 (G2E) at the Las Vegas Sands Corp. Expo and Convention Center
on September 29, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Global Gaming Expo)
Former NBA Commissioner David Stern underwent surgery after sudden brain hemorrhage
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 29: NBA Commissioner Emeritus David J. Stern and AGA President & CEO Geoff Freeman speak during the Global Gaming Expo 2016 (G2E) at the Las Vegas Sands Corp. Expo and Convention Center
on September 29, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Global Gaming Expo)
Former NBA Commissioner David Stern underwent emergency surgery Thursday after a sudden brain hemorrhage, the professional basketball league said in a statement.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with David and his family,” the NBA said.
A 911 call about an individual with a “cardiac condition” came in around 2 p.m. Thursday, a New York City Fire Department spokesman told CNN.
That individual was taken to St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital.