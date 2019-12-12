× Former NBA Commissioner David Stern underwent surgery after sudden brain hemorrhage

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern underwent emergency surgery Thursday after a sudden brain hemorrhage, the professional basketball league said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with David and his family,” the NBA said.

A 911 call about an individual with a “cardiac condition” came in around 2 p.m. Thursday, a New York City Fire Department spokesman told CNN.

That individual was taken to St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital.